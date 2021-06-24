Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,884 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.42 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

