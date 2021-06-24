Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,419,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.47% of Capstead Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

