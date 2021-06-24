Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $363.74 million and $27.99 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00013442 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.70 or 1.00223467 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,704,080 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

