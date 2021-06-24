Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $353.54 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $20,078.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $353.54 or 0.01014001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,049 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

