MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.65

Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $27.20. MMA Capital shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 54,189 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.
About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
