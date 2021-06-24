Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236,236 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

