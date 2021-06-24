Modefi (MOD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $448,543.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modefi has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,930 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

