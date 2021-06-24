ModiHost One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,496.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $129,160.02 and $21,496.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

