Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $1.28 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

