Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $103,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

