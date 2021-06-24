MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $94.14 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,719.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.04 or 0.05708786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.80 or 0.01393477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00385617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00123718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00633860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00379745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00038960 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

