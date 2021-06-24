Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $3.50 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $450.57 or 0.01309060 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $5,152.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00385840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,908 coins and its circulating supply is 7,760 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

