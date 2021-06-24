Monavale Price Tops $450.57 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $450.57 or 0.01309060 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $3.50 million and $5,152.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,908 coins and its circulating supply is 7,760 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

