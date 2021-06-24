Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.