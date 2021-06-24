Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,912.50 ($24.99). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,877 ($24.52), with a volume of 569,393 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MNDI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,730.34.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.