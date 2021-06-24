Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $23,964.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00635340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.