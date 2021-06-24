MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

Shares of MDB traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $382.63. 425,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.