Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 2,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monitronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monitronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.