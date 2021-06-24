Monolith (TKN) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

