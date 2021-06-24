Mooncoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00396903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

