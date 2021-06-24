Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00389787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011303 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

