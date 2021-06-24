More Coin Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. More Coin has a total market cap of $94,566.74 and $943.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

