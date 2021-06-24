Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

