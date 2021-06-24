Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total value of $2,619,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,817,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,860,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,854 shares of company stock worth $50,988,748 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

