MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. MoSys shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,184,846 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.04.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.
About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.
