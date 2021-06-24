Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.62.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.