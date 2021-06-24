MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett Sells 31,728 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 175,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

