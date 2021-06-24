MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

