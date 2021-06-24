MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container ships. It focuses on the feeder vessels between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.