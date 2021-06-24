MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Has $22.32 Million Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP trimmed its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,000 shares during the period. G1 Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.8% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned about 2.21% of G1 Therapeutics worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,462. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $946.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

