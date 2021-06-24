MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Sells 321,621 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP lessened its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,621 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of ADC Therapeutics worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

