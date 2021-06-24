MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Takes Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,913,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,772,000. Cullinan Oncology comprises about 41.4% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 18.19% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGEM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 2,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,499. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

