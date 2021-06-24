MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of MSA Safety worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.82 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.