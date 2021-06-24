MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

