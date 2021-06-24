Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.