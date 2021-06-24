MurAll One Day Trading Volume Reaches $379,113.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $379,113.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,781,644 coins and its circulating supply is 8,693,687,718 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

