MurAll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $345,042.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $345,042.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,781,644 coins and its circulating supply is 8,693,687,718 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.