Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.