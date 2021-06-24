Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 19,534 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

