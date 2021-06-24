Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.