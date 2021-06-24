Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.38. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.