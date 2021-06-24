Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

