Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 15,854 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 267.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 495.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 216,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

