Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

