Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

