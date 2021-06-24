Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

