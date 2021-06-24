Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

