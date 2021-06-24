Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63.

