Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.69 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

