Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $344.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

